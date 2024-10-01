Will GLW Stock Benefit From EXTREME ULE Glass Launch?

Corning Incorporated GLW recently unveiled EXTREME ULE Glass - a next-generation material that aims to support chip manufacturers in addressing the escalating demand for advanced technologies. This new glass will likely help chipmakers improve photomasks, which are critical for mass-producing sophisticated and cost-efficient microchips.

What GLW’s Launch Brings to the Table

EXTREME ULE is engineered to withstand the most intense conditions of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography particularly high numerical aperture EUV, which is becoming an industry standard. This cutting-edge lithography technique allows for the creation of the most advanced photomasks, essential for producing complex chip designs efficiently.



Key to the success of this process is the glass’s exceptional thermal stability and uniformity. The thermal expansion characteristics of the glass are expected to deliver remarkable consistency and performance across photomasks. Additionally, its flat and uniform structure is poised to significantly reduce photomask waviness, which will likely help minimize variability for manufacturers and facilitate the application of advanced coatings.

Can GLW Stock Cash in on the Launch?

New York-based Corning is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Since 1936, it has developed its glass technologies to produce advanced glass substrates that are used in a large number of applications across multiple markets. The company’s fusion technology reduces glass thickness, enabling panel manufacturers to do away with thinning costs that are usually necessary for making slimmer, lighter and more power-efficient consumer devices.



The launch of EXTREME ULE Glass represents an advancement in Corning’s ULE (Ultra-Low Expansion) glass portfolio, a titania-silicate material known for its near-zero expansion traits that have been used for EUV photomasks and lithography mirrors. Corning aims to use its innovative glass-forming process to decrease both energy consumption and production waste, aligning with its sustainability commitments.



The innovative product is expected to generate incremental demand for Corning’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

GLW’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Corning have gained 49.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 82.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GLW's Zacks Rank

Corning currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



