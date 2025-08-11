Will Gilat (GILT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Gilat Satellite (GILT) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this satellite broadband communications company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Gilat Satellite, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.13 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Gilat compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 8.33%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.59 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +18.0% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Gilat, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 78.79%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Gilat currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Gilat have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 16.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

