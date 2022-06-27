Will Gas Prices Continue To Decline? How To Save At The Pump This Summer

Americans are finally seeing some relief from record-high gas prices. But as they make plans for Independence Day weekend, many are still feeling pain at the pump.

The national average price of gas dropped to $4.89 on June 27, according to data from AAA, after topping $5 for the first time. But the cost of a gallon of gas is still $1.80 higher than last June.

Geopolitical instability has added to crude oil price volatility. At the end of May, the European Union announced it would ban around 90% of oil imports from Russia due to the war in Ukraine—and it continues to rattle crude oil markets and keep prices far above pre-pandemic levels.

It’s unclear when consumers will feel sustained relief at the pump, which is adding stress as they make summer plans. A Forbes Advisor poll found that the cost of travel, driven in part by gas prices, affects plans for 54% of summer vacationers.

“Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices nationwide, said in a blog post.

In April, the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook predicted the average price of oil to fall by the end of this year—but noted its price forecast was highly uncertain due to existing and future sanctions on Russia and how it will impact the global oil market.

President Joe Biden’s administration has authorized the largest release of oil from global oil reserves in history, but that action has not yet proved to push prices down toward pre-2022 levels.

Biden’s latest attempt at relieving the strain on consumers’ wallets is a federal gas tax holiday. His June 22 proposal would suspend collection of the federal gas tax from July through September, which could save drivers up to 18.4 cents per gallon on gas (up to 24 cents per gallon on diesel).

But Congress isn’t likely to support such a move, with Democratic leaders largely dismissing its potential effectiveness. And both chambers are about to depart for local work periods, and won’t return to the Capitol until the week of July 11—long after Americans return from Fourth of July travel.

Meanwhile, some states are now stepping in to provide rebate payments for residents to help alleviate the ongoing financial pain of inflated prices across the board.

If you need help managing higher gas prices, there are ways to save.

5 Ways to Save Money on Gas During the Summer Travel Season

1. Use Gas Apps to Find Cheap Gas Near You

There are a handful of helpful apps that will show you nearby gas stations and real-time prices of their gas. GasBuddy, for example, lets users update nearby gas prices and allows you to search by current location, ZIP code or city. GasBuddy also offers a free rewards card for users that provides discounts on gas. The card links directly to a checking account and is sent via mail.

Swiping the rewards card and that gas pump can save users up to 25 cents per gallon at the pump, according to GasBuddy’s website. GasBuddy makes money by selling customer data preferences to station operators, according to USA Today.

2. Enroll in Gas Rewards Programs

Those with a favorite gas station chain can benefit from enrolling in its rewards program. These programs reward returning customers by providing discounts every time they fill up.

Exxon Mobil Rewards+ earns three points per gallon on fuel, and two points for every $1 spent in convenience stores and carwashes. Every 100 points redeemed will provide $1 off your purchase, up to a maximum of 5,000 points redeemed at once, totaling $50 in savings.

3. Take Advantage of Grocery Store Rewards Programs

Numerous grocery store chains have loyalty programs that provide gas rewards. Kroger’s fuel points program provides one fuel point for every $1 spent in Kroger stores.

Purchasing gas at Kroger gas stations provides the best redemption value of up to 1,000 fuel points for $1 off per gallon; at participating Shell stations 100 points can be redeemed for 10 cents off per gallon.

There’s no limit to how many fuel points can be earned each month, but they expire the last day of the month after they are earned—so be sure to use them each month to maximize your discount.

4. Buy Gas with a Rewards Credit Card

Responsible credit card usage can reap rewards at the gas pump. Some credit cards have specific spending categories with high-percentage earning amounts, including gas.

Be sure to pay off your credit card balance in full each month to avoid extra costs to cover interest. Check out our picks for the best credit cards for gas.

5. Fill up on Mondays

A Feb. 2022 survey by GasBuddy found that gas is the cheapest on Mondays in most states across the country, and Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday were the most expensive days.

Why Are Gas Prices So High?

High demand for crude oil and low supply are pushing gas prices upward. And though the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates three times so far this year—and is planning on more raises in the near future to eventually nudge prices back down—there are other factors at play internationally.

Crude oil, the natural resource used to produce gasoline and diesel fuel, has seen dramatic changes to its supply throughout the pandemic. When Covid-19 first hit worldwide, and fewer people were on the roads, major oil-producing companies cut back on their oil production.

In April 2021, the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline, was the target of a cyberattack that forced it offline for six days. The shutdown led to gas shortages nationwide, and pushed average prices above $3 before Memorial Day 2021, when they were expected to rise. A breach and spill in a key pipeline that supplies fuel to the southeast occurred on Oct. 1, and repairs were slowed by heavy rain and flooding.

The war in Ukraine is being cited as a compounding factor in these issues. Russia, which produces about 10% of the world’s oil supply, is being sanctioned due to its invasion of Ukraine. The United States has completely banned Russian oil imports, which also means what remains of the global supply is also being squeezed.

OPEC+, an alliance of oil-producing countries that includes Russia, will increase oil production this summer. But the European embargo banning most Russian crude imports has already caused a jump in oil prices as concerns over squeezed supply continue. Increased production may not alleviate those prices.

The combined consequences of these scenarios mean states all over the country are seeing sky-high gas prices. For example, California’s average gas price per gallon is $6.32, and Illinois’ price currently sits at $5.44.

