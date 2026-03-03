Will Ford's Low-Cost EV Pivot Strengthen Its Market Position?

Ford Motor Company F is restructuring its electric-vehicle strategy to make EVs far more affordable, aiming to introduce a next-generation EV priced around $30,000. The plan involves shrinking battery size, cutting parts and reengineering how vehicles are built as part of a $5 billion investment designed to lower costs, improve efficiency and better compete with Chinese automakers and Tesla.

The next-generation EVs will be built on the Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform, starting with a small electric pickup launching in 2027 and later expanding to crossovers. A lighter, more efficient design enables the use of a smaller battery, which usually represents around 40% of an EV’s total cost. By redesigning vehicles from the ground up, Ford expects to cut overall parts by about 20%, reduce fasteners by roughly 25% and lower assembly time by around 15%. At Ford’s Louisville, Kentucky, plant, where the pickup will be built, the company expects to require about 40% fewer workstations and roughly 600 fewer workers due to simplified assembly and lighter components.

A key shift is the adoption of a 48-volt electrical architecture, replacing the traditional 12-volt system used for decades. The new system draws power directly from the high-voltage battery, reducing complexity, shortening wiring and improving efficiency while supporting advanced features. Ford’s new midsize electric pickup will use a wiring harness over 4,000 feet shorter and about 22 pounds lighter than its first-generation electric SUV to improve range through weight reduction.

Ford also aims to introduce semi-autonomous technology by 2028 that will allow drivers to take their eyes off the road in certain conditions. The company believes the efficiency gains from the new platform will make advanced features more affordable.

The strategy comes as Ford reports $19.5 billion write-down tied to its EV business, reinforcing affordability and innovation as central pillars of its electric growth plan.

Competitive Context

Tesla’s TSLA 4,680 battery cells have become a key element of the company’s strategy to lower production costs. Per Tesla Accessories, the cells delivered roughly a 15% decline in cost per kilowatt-hour in 2025 compared with 2024 levels, helping Tesla protect profitability despite growing pricing pressure in the EV market. This improvement is further supported by Tesla’s vertically integrated business model, which oversees operations ranging from raw-material sourcing to software development. By reducing dependence on external suppliers, Tesla is able to limit supply-chain disruptions and maintain structural cost advantages as competition in the global electric-vehicle industry continues to intensify.

Last October,General Motors GM accelerated its affordable EV push by relaunching the Chevrolet Bolt with updated battery chemistry and planning broader use of lithium iron phosphate batteries to lower production costs. GM plans to introduce the 2027 Bolt in the United States at a starting price of $29,990 for the LT trim, followed by a lower-priced $28,995 base LT variant arriving later in the model year, positioning it as one of the lowest-cost EVs. GM is also optimizing its Ultium platform to improve scalability and manufacturing efficiency, reflecting a stronger focus on cost control and volume growth in the evolving EV market.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.