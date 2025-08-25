Will Ford Pro's Market Share Gains in the US and Europe Continue?

Ford Motor Company’s F commercial fleet solutions provider unit, Ford Pro, stood out as the company’s primary growth engine in the second quarter. Over the past year, the segment has transformed by diversifying revenue streams. Its aftermarket parts, software and services contributed to 17% of Ford Pro’s EBIT, closer to its 20% target set for next year. These high-margin recurring revenues have made Ford Pro less cyclical and more resilient.



The segment’s disciplined, customer-focused investment strategy is yielding results. Year to date, Ford Pro’s market share has grown by one percentage point in the United States and 3.2 points in Europe, supported by a diverse vehicle lineup and ongoing portfolio investments. Uptime, the key metric for commercial customers, has also improved. Ford Pro solutions reduced customer repair times by 20% over the past year, highlighting the shared commitment between Ford and its dealer network. Capital investment in Ford Pro has accelerated and dealers have contributed $2 billion of their own capital since 2022 to expand service capacity.



Ford Pro’s growing share of vehicle volumes in the United States and Europe and expanding service operations network support rapid growth in high-margin software and physical services. In the quarter, Ford Pro’s revenues rose 11% year over year to nearly $19 billion. It reported an EBIT margin of 12.3% driven by a strong product lineup, disciplined pricing and a favorable mix from capital-efficient services. Ford expects demand to remain strong in the second half of the year, supported by policy changes and likely to spark a recovery in small business activity. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Market share is an important aspect of a company because it reflects the company’s competitive strength, revenue potential and influence within its industry. While Ford’s major rival, General Motors Company GM, is expanding its market share, another rival, Tesla, Inc. TSLA, is losing its ground.



General Motors is the top-selling automaker in the United States. Its compelling portfolio with strong demand for its quality pickups and SUVs bodes well for delivery growth. The company’s hot-selling brands in America are boosting its top line. GM retained its title of the top-selling automaker in the United States, with a market share of 17.3% in the second quarter of 2025.



Amid the rising competition from traditional and emerging automakers, Tesla is losing its market share, and all other players are gaining market share at its expense. Tesla’s U.S. EV market share is currently below 50%, down from 63% in 2022. The company’s dominant market position is likely to drop further, thanks to stiff competition.



Against this backdrop, Ford Pro’s mix of strong vehicle sales and growing high-margin services puts it in a favorable position to sustain momentum in both the United States and Europe.

Ford’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

F has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry year to date. Its shares have gained 18.6% against the industry’s decline of 13.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation standpoint, F appears relatively undervalued. The stock trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.29, below the industry’s 2.79.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved up 2 cents and 5 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

