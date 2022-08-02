Will FMC Technologies (FTI) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

FMC Technologies (FTI) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this provider of equipment and services to energy companies, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For FMC Technologies, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.07 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +216.67%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMC Technologies has increased 6.09% because five estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.14 per share represents a change of +151.85% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, three estimates have moved up for FMC Technologies versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 6.33% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, FMC Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for FMC Technologies have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 22% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.