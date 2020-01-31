Will Flat Revenue Trend Hurt Qualcomm's (QCOM) Q1 Earnings?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2020 results after the closing bell on Feb 5. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 9.9%, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7 cents. In the fiscal first quarter, consolidated revenues are likely to have been relatively flat year over year. This is because prolonged tariff war and stiff competition from low-priced competitors might have offset continued 5G chip design wins for innovative 5G system solutions.



Factors at Play



During the quarter, Qualcomm launched Snapdragon XR2 Platform, the world’s first 5G-supported extended reality platform, which combines 5G and AI innovations for a new era of mobile computing. The platform has customized visuals, interactivity and audio technologies, all of which utilize AI and 5G connectivity for superior performance. This is likely to have translated into incremental revenues for the company.



The company also introduced Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, which combines advanced 5G Modem-RF System with advanced mobile platform for improved connectivity and performance with peak speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps. It includes the lightning fast Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor for unmatched mobile photography and videography with speed of up to 2 gigapixel per second. It also enables gamers to compete at the highest levels with an array of brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features for desktop-quality gaming and ultra-realistic graphics. Such innovative product launches are likely reflected positively in the upcoming results.



In addition to developing premium category Snapdragon 8 series chipsets, mostly found in high-end mobiles and smartphones, Qualcomm has been actively expanding its product portfolio to develop mobile phone chips for the masses. This might have boosted its fiscal first-quarter earnings.



However, a prolonged tariff war with China, which is one of the most important markets of Qualcomm, is likely to have harmed its supply chain management and strained margins. In addition, fierce competitive pressure from low-cost chipmakers is likely to have hurt its top line.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Qualcomm expects revenues in the range of $4.4-$5.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4,825 million. The company recorded revenues of $4,842 million in the year-earlier quarter. Management anticipates non-GAAP earnings in the 80-90 cents per share range. The consensus estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 85 cents per share, indicating a decline of 29.2% from the year-ago reported number.



Q1 Developments



During the quarter, Qualcomm issued a report that predicted that global smartphone makers will ship 450 million 5G handsets in 2021, with an additional 750 million in 2022. The company expects 5G adoption to be faster than 4G owing to the timing of commercialization of the technology in China and availability of chipsets across different price points. With more than 150 5G design wins to date, Qualcomm is likely to benefit from such exponential growth of 5G handsets.



Earnings Whispers



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Qualcomm this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This, however, is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 85 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Qualcomm has a Zacks Rank #3.



