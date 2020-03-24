Will Fiscal Stimulus Deal Be Enough To Fight Coronavirus-Induced Market Woes?

The massive fiscal stimulus package that some say will curtail the economic blow from the coronavirus did not come on Monday. Instead, we saw one of the so-called “bazookas” the Fed had at its disposal to keep the economy and consumers going once the pandemic passes. Investors will have to wait another day, at least. Talks among U.S. lawmakers are ongoing, and there's a chance a deal is struck by the time this article is published.

In an appearance on CNBC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said Congress was “very close” to getting a fiscal package done, noting it must be pushed forward “today.”

Until something is finalized, however, it's more disappointment. The bigger question, though, even after a deal is struck, will it matter? Will it be enough? Meanwhile, on Monday the Federal Reserve announced unlimited QE - removing limits on the amount of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it will purchase. This is more extreme than the action the central bank took at the height of the financial crisis 2008. But investors didn’t care.

On Monday stocks fell sharply with Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 582.05 points, or down 3.1%, at 18,591.93. In what’s become like a broken record -- that was the Dow’s lowest closing level since November 2016. There are questions whether the Fed’s effort to prevent the U.S. economy from spiraling into a depression, including sending money to companies and households, will work. With consumers stuck in their homes, industries such as restaurants, airlines, hotels, among others, may not survive.

This sentiment was evident in the S&P 500 which was not spared Monday, losing 3% to close at 2,237.40. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite continues to outperform, losing just 0.3% to close at 6,860.67. In what has become a recurring theme, investors continue to migrate towards technology stocks. Zoom Video (ZM) which I told you about last week was a standout, soaring 22%, reaching a new 52-week high. The stock is now up 92% year to date.

Zoom, which is a part of the popular "work-at-home” stocks, is benefiting from the number of companies have made it mandatory that employees to work from home, including the likes of Google (GOOG , GOOGL) which has 119,000 North American employees. On Monday I provided you three ways to protect yourself in a bear market. But there are also several ways to profit in bear markets, including finding the stocks that solves challenges brought on by crises. That list includes Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Slack (WORK), Dropbox (DBX), DocuSign (DOCU) and a few others.

These "work-at-home” stocks, which provide video conferencing capabilities, cloud storage and enabling remote-work, are doing the heavy lifting in many portfolios. They collectively have outperformed the market since the downturn began. I wouldn’t go chasing Zoom at this level, but if you were lucky enough to have bought it when I recommended it, or even before then, now would be a good idea to take some profits. You don't have to unload the entire position, but valuation will eventually catch up.

Look, as I have been saying for several weeks now, the market is going to do what it does based on the news cycle. We have talked about the headline risks that will move equities — both surrounding the coronavirus and the financial crunch that is now playing out all over the country. With the number of confirmed U.S. cases surpassing 35,000 (and rising), this is the time to identify your investment philosophy — more so now than ever before.

