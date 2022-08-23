Will First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. As there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.03 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +50% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has increased 90.48% because three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.20 per share represents a change of +600% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Over the past month, five estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 23.71%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 21.3% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.



