Will First-Half Outperformance for Fixed Income ETFs Continue

In a piece for the ETF Database, Todd Rosenbluth examines whether the strong performance of fixed income ETFs will continue in the second-half of the year. In total, the asset class had $200 billion of inflows which represented 49% of all inflows despite fixed income ETFs only accounting for 19% of total assets.

Given the uncertainty around the economy and monetary policy, it shows that investors are looking to take advantage of higher yields as well as a structural shift towards the asset class. Both stocks and bonds have posted positive returns following a down year in 2022.

This is despite a headwind from the Fed’s rate hikes which look likely to continue into year-end following a recent spate of positive economic data. Due to this, yields on Treasuries have exceeded their March highs. So far, the strength in the bond market has been contained to the long-end especially following the recent inverting of the curve following a string of better than expected employment data.

Within the asset class, active fixed income ETFs saw $8 billion of inflows. Active fixed income ETFs have a better track record of outperforming their benchmark due to the ability to buy durations and assets that are unavailable to passive fixed income funds. While only 26% of active equity funds outperformed the S&P 500, 48% of active fixed income funds outperformed their benchmark in 2022.

Finsum: Fixed income ETFs saw a surge of inflows in the first-half of the year due to attractive yields. However, there remains considerable uncertainty in the second-half of the year given the economy and Fed.

bonds

fed

fixed income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.