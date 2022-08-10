Will First Citizens (FCNCA) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this bank reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For First Citizens, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $18.23 per share, which is a change of +49.79% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Citizens has increased 12% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $68.27 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +26.71%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for First Citizens versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 6.91% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped First Citizens earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on First Citizens because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 18.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

