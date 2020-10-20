Will Fee Income Aid M&T Bank (MTB) Q3 Earnings Amid Low Rates?

M&T Bank Corporation MTB is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 22, before the bell. The company’s revenues and earnings will likely reflect year-over-year declines.



M&T Bank reported a negative earnings surprise of 7.9% in the second quarter. The company’s results were adversely impacted by a substantial rise in provisions related to the adoption of the accounting method of Current Expected Credit Losses and the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, revenues disappointed on low rates and decline in fee income. However, prudent expense management was visible.



Notably, M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses, the average beat being 4.46%.

Key Factors

Muted Net Interest Income (NII): The overall lending scenario was decent during the July-September quarter, with commercial and industrial, along with real estate loan portfolios having offered significant support. Conversely, as consumer sentiment dipped amid the coronavirus crisis, demand for consumer loans was hit hard.



With the central bank cutting interest rates to near zero in March to support the U.S. economy, M&T Bank’s net interest margin and NII are likely to have been affected. Nevertheless, low deposit costs and higher average interest earning assets might have been offsetting factors.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.8 billion for the third-quarter average interest earning assets suggests a 14.2% rise from the prior-year quarter.



Per the consensus estimate, overall NII is expected to fall 6.8% to $965 million on a year-over-year basis.



Impressive Fee Income Growth: The company is anticipated to have witnessed growth in trust revenues on strong equity markets during the to-be-reported quarter. Further, given the lower mortgage rates, M&T Bank is likely to have witnessed an improvement in mortgage loan refinancing activity, in turn boosting fee income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139 million for mortgage banking income calls for a 1.5% year-over-year improvement during the quarter under review.



Also, the bank is likely to have registered a rise in service charge on deposits, as the deposit balance is expected to have increased. Thus, overall growth in other income is projected for the quarter to be reported.



Controlled Expenses: While the absence of considerable legal expenses is encouraging, increased investments in technology to improve digital offerings might have escalated costs to an extent.



Here is what our quantitative model predicts:



M&T Bank does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for M&T Bank is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: M&T Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. But we also need to have a positive ESP to be confident of a positive earnings surprise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 for quarterly earnings calls for a 23.3% decline on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, the sales projection of $1.46 billion suggests a 6.1% decline, year over year.

