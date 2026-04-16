Will Fed Policy Choices in 2026 Move Stocks Higher?

The FOMC has a deepening conflict with its ‘dual mandate.’ Let’s take a closer look at that now with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. What is the conflict exactly?

2. Is there a compromise available to the Fed?

3. Are there any secondary concerns to all of this?

4. Does the inflation rate factor into this at all?

5. Any impact on this from the current Iran conflict?

6. Does the FOMC have any thoughts on this?

7. Do you see them addressing this at their next meeting?

8. In light of this and given the state of uncertainty regarding our economy, what’s your Fed rate policy outlook?

9. Three large cap Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) picks, that should keep trader’s interests include Chevron CVX, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC and Advantest Corporation ATEYY.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the Fed’s dual mandate conflict. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.