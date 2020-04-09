Will FDA Approve First NASH Drug In 2020?

(RTTNews) - Drinking too much alcohol can lead to the accumulation of fat in the liver, which in turn can lead to irreversible damage to the organ over the long run. But people who don't drink or drink very little also can develop a liver disease, which goes by the name non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, a condition caused by the buildup of extra fat in liver cells.

The most severe form of NAFLD is known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.

It is estimated that between 30 and 40 percent of adults in the United States have NAFLD, and about 3 to 12 percent of adults in the United States have NASH. (Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases). Currently, there are no FDA or EMA-approved treatments for NAFLD or NASH.

However, there is one approved NASH drug by the name Saroglitazar, developed by India's Zydus Cadila. The drug, which was greenlighted by the Drug Controller General of India, last month, is the world's first-ever NASH treatment.

A number of companies are developing drugs for NASH, and the most advanced player among them is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT).

Intercept's investigational NASH treatment Obeticholic acid is tentatively slated to be reviewed by an FDA panel on June 9, 2020, and a final decision is expected on June 26, 2020. If all goes well as planned, Obeticholic acid could be the first FDA-approved product for NASH.

The following table lists the NASH drugs in phase III and phase II development stages and the anticipated milestones. (Only publicly-listed companies are included in the list).

S.No Company Drug Name Phase Of Testing Anticipated Milestone 1 Genfit SA (GNFT) Elafibranor Phase 3 (RESOLVE-IT) Topline interim results from RESOLVE-IT expected by end of May 2020 2 Allergan plc (AGN) Cenicriviroc Phase 3 (AURORA) Topline data expected in Q4, 2020 3 Galmed Pharma Ltd. (GLMD) Aramchol Phase 3/4 (ARMOR) Topline results by Q4, 2022 4 Madrigal Pharma (MDGL) Resmetirom Two Phase 3 trials - (MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1) 52 week readout by the end of 2021 5 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Belapectin Due to enter Phase 3 in Q2, 2020 (NASH-RX) Might be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic 6 Immuron Limited (IMRN) IMM-124E Positive Phase 2 results reported in Mar.2018 - 7 Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) AKR-001 Phase 2 study (BALANCED) met primary endpoint Top-line safety/tolerability, laboratory measures and paired biopsy data from the BALANCED study in Q2, 2020 8 Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Elobixibat Phase 2 Topline results in mid-2020 9 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Cotadutide Phase 2 Primary completion date in Nov.2020 10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) PEG-FGF21 Two Phase 2b trials (FALCON 1 and FALCON 2) Primary completion dates in Nov. 2020 and Oct. 2021 11 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (CANF) Namodenoson Phase 2 study completed in Israel Expected to move into next phase of clinical development 12 Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Tirzepatide Phase 2 (SYNERGY-NASH) Primary completion date in Mar.2022 13 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) EDP-305 Phase 2b study (ARGON-2) paused due to COVID-19 pandemic - 14 Inventiva S.A. (IVA.PA) Lanifibranor Phase 2b (NATIVE) Head-line results in June 2020 15 MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) MN-001 Phase 2 trial terminated early in April 2018 based on the significant positive results from an interim analysis - 16 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Aldafermin Phase 2b (ALPINE 2/3) Topline data from ALPINE 2/3 in the first half of 2021 17 Novartis Tropifexo Phase 2b (FLIGHT-FXR) Full 48-week biopsy data expected in Q2, 2020 18 Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Semaglutide Phase 2 Results expected in 1H, 2020 19 Pfizer (PFE) PF_06835919 16 week Phase 2a study Primary completion date in Dec. 2020 20 Pfizer (PFE) PF-06865571 plus PF-05221304 Phase 2 expected to begin in June 2020 Primary completion date in Oct. 2022 21 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) VK2809 Phase 2b (VOYAGE) Enrollment in ex-US sites to open later this year

Obesity and type 2 diabetes increase the risk of developing NASH. With the rising prevalence of both obesity and type 2 diabetes, it is only natural that the number of NSAH cases is going to increase. Globally, NASH is prevalent in 10% to 30% of the population.

The global NASH market is expected to reach $13.38 billion by 2026, according to a report that was released last February by Reports and Data.

