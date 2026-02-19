Will EverQuote's Beat Streak Continue This Earnings Season?

EverQuote, Inc. EVER is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 23, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $177.04 million, indicating 20% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 6%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for EVER

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for EverQuote this time around. This is because the stock needs to have a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP of EVER: EverQuote has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EverQuote, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

EverQuote, Inc. price-eps-surprise | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

EverQuote’s Zacks Rank: EVER carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape Q4 Results of EVER

Revenues of EverQuote are likely to have gained from the solid performance of Automotive, Home and Renters, and Other verticals. In the fourth quarter, EverQuote expects revenues to be between $174 million and $180 million, suggesting 20% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



The automotive vertical is expected to have been driven by an increase in carrier spend for referrals, primarily from two of the larger customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $164 million.



The Home and Renters vertical is likely to have benefited from an increase in carrier spend for referrals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $12.95 million.



Increased carrier spend is expected to have benefited the variable marketing dollars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 47.33 million. In the to-be-reported quarter, EverQuote expects variable marketing dollars to be between $46 million and $48 million, suggesting 7% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



The variable marketing margin is likely to have decreased due to competitive pricing for advertising spend and the relative mix of referral types. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 26.7%.



Total cost and operating expenses might have escalated because of higher sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expenses.



Continued share buybacks are likely to have aided the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Snowflake Inc. SNOW has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 10%.



SNOW’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



OneStream, Inc. OS has an Earnings ESP of +17.07% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 28.5%.



OS’ earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Compass, Inc. COMP has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at a loss of 6 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 25%.



COMP’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched in one.

