Will Everest Group Pull Off a Surprise This Earnings Season?

Everest Group, Ltd. EG is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EG’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.41 billion, indicating a 3.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $14.03 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EG’s first-quarter earnings has decreased 2.8% over the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 117.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for EG

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Everest Group this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Everest Group has an Earnings ESP of +0.54%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $14.10 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.03. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Everest Group, Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Everest Group, Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote

Zacks Rank: EG carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape EG’s Q1 Results

Premium growth is likely to have been driven by the solid performance of EG’s Reinsurance and Insurance segments. We expect the net written premium to increase 10.5% to $4.1 billion in the first quarter.



The Insurance segment is likely to be affected by portfolio actions taken on specialty casualty lines of business, as well as the impact of the sale of renewal rights. An increase in other specialty businesses and accident and health businesses is likely to have offset the downside. We estimate premiums earned to be $840.3 million in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Reinsurance segment is expected to be affected by North America casualty pro rata and casualty excess of loss lines of business. An increase in the property book of business and financial lines business is likely to have offset the downside. We expect premiums earned to improve 7.3% to $3.1 billion in the first quarter.



Net investment income is likely to have benefited from an increase in fixed maturities, a rise in income from limited partnerships, and an increase in income from other alternative investments. We expect net investment income to be $491.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $513 million.



The top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have gained from higher net written premiums and net investment income.



Rate increases, exposure growth and traditional risk management capabilities are expected to have improved underwriting profitability, leading to an increase in the combined ratio. We expect the combined ratio to be 93.9 in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at 94.



We estimate the underwriting income from the Reinsurance segment to be $280.7 million in the to-be-reported quarter.



Total claims & expenses are likely to have increased largely owing to higher incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, commission, brokerage, taxes and fees, and other underwriting expenses. We expect the metric to be $3.8 billion.



Share buybacks in the to-be-reported quarter are anticipated to have provided a boost to the bottom line.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

AXS’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.43, indicating a year-over-year increase of 110.4%.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.17, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16%.



PLMR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.