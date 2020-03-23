Will Esports and Video Gaming Benefit from Coronavirus Shutdown?

(1:30) - What Are Esports and Where Does The Revenue Come From?

(9:45) - Who Are The Current Top Companies In Esports?

(15:20) - What Kind Of Growth Can Investors Expect?

(22:05) - 5G Impact On Esports and Gaming

(24:20) - Coronavirus Impact On Esports

(28:35) - The Roundhill Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF: NERD

(35:55) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Will Hershey, CEO at Roundhill Investments Esports & Digital Entertainment. We talk about esports and video gaming, and the impact of coronavirus shutdown on the industry.

Most investors do not understand the difference between esports & gaming. Esports refers to competitive video gaming that is watched by spectators like sporting events. Approximately 400 to 500 million people watch esports globally, more than HBO, Netflix, Hulu and ESPN viewers combined.

The industry is growing fast and is expected to surpass $190 billion in revenues by 2022. As a result, many owners of traditional sports teams are investing in this space.

Will talks about the esports landscape, top streaming & gaming platforms, major leagues and popular games. We also talk about some of the latest trends in gaming such cloud gaming, Virtual Reality (VR) and mobile gaming.

Due to coronavirus, all sporting events have been canceled. And that situation may continue for weeks, if not months. Many consumers who loved watching football, hockey and other sports in stadiums are now entertaining themselves by watching esports online.

The Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF NERD invests in video game developers, platforms, and event and league operators, and other players in the online gaming space.

Its top holdings include Sea Limited SE, DouYu Holdings DOYU, Activision Blizzard ATVI),Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO and Tencent Holding TCEHY.

Please visit NERDETF.com to learn more about this ETF. If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

