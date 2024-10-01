Will ERIC Stock Benefit From 5G Deployment Across Vietnam?

Ericsson ERIC has inked an agreement with Viettel for an undisclosed amount to help create a robust digital infrastructure in Vietnam and provide superior 5G connectivity across the country. The deal strengthens the long-term business relationship between Ericsson and the state-owned telecommunications conglomerate and paves the way for developing an innovative 5G ecosystem in the Southeast Asian nation.

Here's What the ERIC-Viettel Deal Brings to the Table

Per the deal, the two firms will work in unison to offer seamless 5G connectivity throughout the majority of provinces in Vietnam. This will entail Ericsson to provide network optimization by applying industry-leading AI-powered technologies and predictive network data to achieve the maximum potential. The firms will also aim to ensure optimum performance by effectively managing Ericsson Radio System products.



Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, Radio Access Network (RAN) Compute, antenna system, transport, power and site solutions. It enables a smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, supporting communications service providers to launch the avant-garde technology and expand the 5G coverage fast. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications.



Leveraging 5G RAN, Ericsson will deploy state-of-the-art network connectivity across the capital, Hanoi and the north and central parts of Vietnam while modernizing Viettel’s 4G network for future 5G Standalone deployment with the potential to introduce new services. This, in turn, is expected to drive 5G commercialization, contributing to the country’s overall economic growth by unlocking the full potential of Industry 4.0 applications.

How ERIC Could Have Secured the Deal?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain the performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson, being one of the premier telecom service providers, is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. It is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



To date, Ericsson has secured 166 commercial 5G agreements with unique communication service providers. The company is increasingly focusing on 5G system development to capitalize on the upcoming market opportunities. The company believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for the digitization of industries and broadband. Moreover, Ericsson foresees mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future.

Will ERIC Stock Benefit From This Initiative?

The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. Ericsson is investing in its competitive 5G-ready portfolio to enable customers to seamlessly migrate to 5G. The company has emerged as one of the leading players in the development of advanced 5G technology and is at the forefront of extending 5G use cases in various industries. It has laid a strong foundation of innovation through substantial infrastructure investments.



The collaboration with Viettel is likely to propel the stock on incremental revenue generation and inducement of similar deals from other carriers in the future. The agreement is also expected to strengthen Ericsson’s position as a leading telecommunications equipment provider in the region.



The stock has gained 59.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 54.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERIC's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Airgain offers integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets. Ideal for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide, the customizable antennas from Airgain serve both indoor and outdoor connectivity issues.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 24.9%.



CommScope currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Ubiquiti’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.