Will EOG Resources Stock See Higher Levels Following Its Q2 Results?

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), an energy company engaging in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas, is scheduled to announce its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday, August 4. We expect EOG stock to trade higher past Q2 with both revenue and earnings beating market expectations. EOG is one of the lowest-cost oil producers in the country, and thanks to the high oil prices, the company is growing a windfall of excess cash. That said, EOG generated $2.4 billion of free cash flow in Q1. With its surging free cash flow, EOG is poised to return a large portion of it to shareholders. This year, it expects to pay out upward of $5 billion in dividends after setting a target of returning at least 60% of its excess cash to investors.

Our forecast indicates that EOG’s valuation is around $114 per share, which is 7% higher than the current market price. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis on EOG Resources Earnings Preview: What To Expect in Q2? for more details.

(1) Revenues expected to be slightly ahead of the consensus estimates

Trefis estimates EOG’s Q2 2022 revenues to be around $6.2 Bil, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate. In Q1, the company produced an average of 883,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d). This was 2.3% higher than its Q4 output and 13.4% above the year-over-year level. In addition, crude prices averaged $94.38 per barrel in the quarter, up more than 20% from the fourth quarter. Consequently, EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital came in at $3.4 billion in Q1, driven by higher production and oil prices.

(2) EPS likely to match consensus estimates

EOG’s Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $2.69 as per Trefis analysis, matching the consensus estimate of $2.67. The oil company’s adjusted earnings per share grew almost 2.5x y-o-y to $4.00 per share in the first quarter.

(3) Stock price estimate higher than the current market price

Going by our EOG’s Valuation, with an EPS estimate of around $9.66 and a P/E multiple of around 11.8x in fiscal 2022, this translates into a price of near $114, which is 7% higher than the current market price.

