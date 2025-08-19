Will Entry Into New Markets Unlock New Growth Drivers for NIO?

NIO Inc. NIO plans to enter Singapore, Uzbekistan and Costa Rica in 2025 and 2026 to expand its global footprint. In Singapore, NIO will collaborate with Wearnes Automotive, a major luxury vehicle retailer in the Asia-Pacific. In 2026, the Chinese EV maker will launch the Firefly, its small and smart high-end EV, in Singapore. This will mark the launch of NIO’s first right-hand drive compact premium EV.



In Costa Rica, the company will team up with Horizontes Cielo Azul Movilidad, the nation’s largest EV distributor with a strong history of advancing Chinese brands to market leadership. This marks NIO’s first foray into the Americas.



In Uzbekistan, NIO is joining forces with Abu Sahiy Motors, a diversified local group with deep roots in logistics, real estate and auto sales and services. The partnership represents NIO’s entry into the Central Asian automotive market. The initial rollouts in these markets will feature models from the NIO, ONVO, and Firefly brands.



Per NIO’s Executive Chris Chen, the company is partnering with established local players who bring strong networks and regional expertise to accelerate the company’s global expansion and introduce its smart EVs more effectively.



In May 2021, NIO entered Europe, making its first overseas entry, with the same direct-to-consumer sales model it employs in China. However, starting last year, the company transitioned to a lighter asset approach, working through local distributors instead. In 2025, it already unveiled multiple distribution partnerships across various countries. NIO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Automakers Consolidating Their Global Presence

In the first half of 2025, Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY) expanded into six emerging markets, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Greece, while also deepening its presence in established European markets, such as Poland, Italy and the United Kingdom, as well as high-volume markets like Brazil and South Africa. To support growth and improve regional coordination, the company set up eight new overseas branches in countries, including Australia, Indonesia and Mexico.



In September 2024, BYD Company Limited BYDDY entered El Salvador via a partnership with Energy Motors and opened its first showroom in San Salvador. It aims to expand to San Miguel and Santa Ana in 2025. In Pakistan, BYD launched the Atto 3, Seal and Sealion 6 in August 2024 and announced a joint venture with Mega Motors to build a production plant at Port Qasim, Karachi. The facility is expected to be operational by the first half of 2026.

NIO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

NIO has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Foreign industry year to date. Its shares have gained 11.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.2%.

YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, NIO appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.62, higher than the industry’s 0.45.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIO’s EPS Estimates Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved down a penny and moved up 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.