Will Enterprise's (EPD) NGL Pipelines Business Aid Q2 Earnings?

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, before the opening bell. Since the midstream energy player has significant exposure to natural gas processing and related activities, a favorable business scenario is likely to have aided the quarterly performance.

NGL Pipelines & Services Business

Enterprise Products’ NGL Pipelines & Services businesses fall under core operations. This segment covers the partnership’s activities related to natural gas processing and NGL marketing. Operations associated with NGL pipelines, NGL fractionation facilities are also included in the business segment.

Q1 Performance

In first-quarter 2022, Enterprise Products reported a gross operating margin of $1,225 million, marking an improvement from the year-earlier figure of $1,086 million.

Q2 Business

There has been a variety of uses for NGLs, starting from cooking, heating, plastics and fuels. These have thereby possibly created a steady demand for NGLs. Being involved in transporting and storing NGLs, Enterprise Products is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in the June quarter.

Forecast for Q2 Operating Margin

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter gross operating margin by NGL Pipelines & Services segment is pegged at $1,208 million, suggesting an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $1,098 million. Our estimate for second-quarter gross operating margin by NGL Pipelines & Services segment is pegged at $1,222.7 million, also suggesting a year-over-year improvement.

Earnings & Revenue Projections

The solid NGL Pipelines & Services business is likely to have aided Enterprise Products’ earnings in the June quarter of 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter earnings of 63 cents per share suggests a significant improvement year over year. The same for sales of $12.2 billion indicates a 29.2% increase.

Upcoming Releases of Other Energy Players

Other energy players that are gearing up to release quarterly results are Suncor Energy, Inc. SU, ConocoPhillips COP and Sunoco LP SUN.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has an Earnings ESP of +11.91% and is currently a Zacks #1 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Suncor is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, suggesting an improvement from the prior-year figure.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $3.78 per share, suggesting a significant increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Sunoco LP (SUN) has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and it currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Sunoco is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN’s earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

