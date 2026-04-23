Will Enterprise Deals & MedTech Momentum Fuel OPRX's Growth Engine?

As life sciences companies increasingly shift toward targeted, AI-driven engagement, OptimizeRx OPRX’s ability to secure large enterprise deals and capitalize on med tech momentum could be decisive for its long-term growth trajectory.

Initial oncology pilots utilizing OptimizeRx’s point-of-care and prescribing solutions demonstrated strong results in reaching clinicians and influencing decisions within their workflows. As the DAAP model — its AI-driven platform enabling precise, timely engagement, including previously untapped prescribers — proved its value, a manufacturer expanded its investment in 2025 to support multiple oncology brands across various indications. This shift from pilot programs to a scaled, multi-brand strategy drove strong year-over-year growth, capturing the kind of enterprise momentum OptimizeRx is targeting.

OptimizeRx is also gaining significant traction in the med tech sector. A flagship client initially partnered post-COVID to expand prescriber reach through point-of-care marketing, with consistent script increases in 2024 leading to the adoption of DAAP. By activating these high-value HCP audiences, the client quickly scaled across brands and channels, creating meaningful impact in a competitive market. This success resulted in a sharp increase in investment from 2022 to 2025, demonstrating a recurring growth path from targeted POC engagement to DAAP-led, portfolio-wide expansion.

Per Market Reports World, the global MedTech market is projected to grow to $1,079.52 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.87%. This creates a favorable macro backdrop for OPRX that enables digital engagement in healthcare. However, larger players in healthcare data and digital engagement, such as Doximity DOCS and Veeva Systems VEEV, pose significant competition.

Competitive Pressure Limiting OPRX’s Growth

Strong engagement and rapid AI adoption are driving Doximity's momentum, though delayed pharma spending and higher AI infrastructure costs remain near-term headwinds. Management expects a slow start to 2026 but anticipates a double-digit growth exit, supported by deferred budgets and AI commercialization. Ongoing AI investment and a solid balance sheet reinforce long-term confidence despite short-term uncertainties. Doximity continues investing in its doctor-trusted AI platform, spanning infrastructure, development and PeerCheck while expecting to sustain annual adjusted EBITDA margins of 50% or higher. It now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $642.5–$643.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $355.5–$356.5 million.

Veeva ended fiscal 2026 with record revenue and operating income, surpassing its $3B run-rate target and reaffirming plans for CRM to contribute roughly 10% of revenue by 2030. Ongoing innovation, strong customer trust and AI-driven product expansion in R&D and services support growth, while guidance signals confidence despite macro and migration risks. In March, Veeva acquired Ostro, an AI-driven engagement platform that delivers real-time, compliant answers to patients and doctors via brand websites. Using conversational AI and approved content, it provides trusted responses without hallucinations while generating insights to help life sciences companies improve reach and engagement.

OPRX Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of OptimizeRx have lost 41.6% in the past three months compared with the Computer Software industry’s decline of 10.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, OPRX is trading at 1.11, lower than the industry’s multiple of 7.2.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPRX’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OPRX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.