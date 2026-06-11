Will Enterprise AI Adoption Boost CoreWeave's Business?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV is benefiting from the growing adoption of enterprise AI as organizations across industries increasingly deploy AI workloads in production environments. The company stated that its addressable market continues to expand as AI applications move beyond training into inference, agentic workloads and enterprise-scale production, all of which require significant computing power.

While hyperscalers and foundation model developers continue to deepen their engagement with CoreWeave, the company is also seeing strong demand from a new group of enterprise customers seeking access to its AI cloud platform at scale. This momentum contributed to record customer bookings during the first quarter, with more than $40 billion in new commitments, increasing contracted revenue backlog to nearly $100 billion.

Enterprise adoption is also contributing to greater customer diversification. CoreWeave highlighted that financial services have become a major growth vertical, with technology-driven firms expanding machine learning workloads on its platform. This business is approaching $10 billion in revenue backlog, supported by larger commitments from existing customers, such as Jane Street and new customers, including Hudson River Trading.

Additional enterprise demand is emerging from physical AI and spatial computing, with companies involved in robotics, autonomous driving, scientific research and world models selecting CoreWeave for its specialized infrastructure, performance and developer tools. Recent additions include World Labs, PhysicsX and Sunday Robotics. Overall, the company has 10 customers who have each committed to spending at least $1 billion.

To support enterprise requirements, CoreWeave continues to strengthen its integrated AI cloud platform beyond GPUs by expanding its CPU, storage, networking, software and developer tool offerings. The company introduced its Trust Center to help enterprises deploy AI while meeting security and compliance standards. It also launched Flex Reservation and Spot pricing, introduced cross-cloud connectivity solutions and began offering CoreWeave Omni, enabling customers to deploy the company's cloud stack within their own data centers. Management stated that enterprise adoption is accelerating, customer commitments continue to increase, and the expanding platform positions CoreWeave to support a broader range of AI workloads while strengthening long-term growth prospects.

Taking a Look at CRWV’s Competitors

Nebius NBIS is benefiting from the growing adoption of enterprise AI as organizations across a wide range of industries increasingly deploy AI to address complex business challenges. The company stated that demand is expanding beyond technology-focused customers, with larger enterprises in manufacturing, energy, heavy equipment and pharmaceuticals increasingly engaging with its platform. These customers are leveraging Nebius’ full-stack AI offerings for diverse applications, including AI model development, enterprise AI deployment and advanced workloads. On the lastearnings call management highlighted examples such as life sciences startups using its cloud platform to accelerate drug discovery, reflecting the broader adoption of AI across enterprise and industry-specific use cases.

Microsoft MSFT is benefiting from growing enterprise adoption of AI as organizations increasingly integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot and AI-powered productivity tools into daily workflows. The company stated another record quarter for Microsoft 365 Copilot, with paid seats surpassing 20 million and seat additions increasing 250% year over year, marking its fastest growth since launch. The number of customers with more than 50,000 seats quadrupled from the prior year, while enterprises such as Accenture, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Mercedes and Roche expanded deployments. Microsoft also highlighted that higher Copilot adoption is enriching organizational context, improving AI capabilities and driving stronger usage across Microsoft 365 applications, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Microsoft expects total company revenues between $86.7 billion and $87.8 billion, suggesting growth of 13% to 15%, with accelerating commercial growth partially offset by the consumer business.

CRWV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 21.6% in the past six months against the Internet Software industry’s fall of 14.2%.



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In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 8.9X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.35X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for the current year has been drastically revised downward over the past 60 days.



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CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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