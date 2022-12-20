Will Energy Stocks Have Another Strong Year in 2023?

Unlike most of the stock market, the energy sector had a great 2022. Through mid-December, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE) had gained 54% for the year, dramatically outperforming the S&P 500. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel asks Fool.com energy expert Tyler Crowe what he expects from the sector in 2023.

*Stock prices used were the prices as of Dec. 14, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 18, 2022.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Mplx, TotalEnergies Se, and Transocean. The Motley Fool recommends Transocean. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

