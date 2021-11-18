Will Energy Recovery (ERII) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Energy Recovery (ERII) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of energy recovery devices is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Energy Recovery, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.10 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +66.67% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Energy Recovery compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 11.11%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.26 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -48% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Energy Recovery. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 18.18%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Energy Recovery currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Energy Recovery shares have added 16.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

