Will Energy Fuels Meet Its Ambitious Uranium Production Goals?

Energy Fuels UUUU is ramping up production across its portfolio of permitted and developed uranium mines - Pinyon Plain (in Arizona), La Sal and Pandora mines in Utah. In the first quarter of 2025, UUUU mined approximately 12,000 tons of ore containing around 115,000 pounds of uranium. Factoring in additional output from processing alternate feed materials at its White Mesa Mill, total uranium production reached 150,000 pounds for the quarter.

The Pinyon Plain mine has been a standout performer, with production ramping up significantly in recent months. In May, the mine extracted 6,043 tons of ore at an average grade of 2.14%, yielding 258,745 pounds of uranium. This was higher than April’s already impressive output of 4,604 tons of ore at a grade of 1.64%, containing 151,400 pounds of uranium.

Energy Fuels has achieved a five-month average production rate of 96,000 pounds at Pinyon, with the most recent two months averaging 205,000 pounds each.

With uranium mining operations ramping up extremely well this year and uranium grades at Pinyon Plain mine significantly exceeding expectations, Energy Fuels raised its 2025 production guidance.

Energy Fuels currently expects to mine 55,000-80,000 tons of ore containing approximately 875,000-1,435,000 pounds of contained uranium from the Pinyon Plain, Pandora and La Sal mines during 2025. This is an increase from the previously reported guidance of approximately 22%.

UUUU plans to process up to 700,000 pounds of uranium from stockpiled and mined ore at its Pinyon Plain, La Sal and Pandora mines in the fourth quarter of 2025. Combined with an expected 300,000 pounds produced in the first half of 2025, total finished uranium production for the year could reach up to 1,000,000 pounds – four times its previous expectation of 200,000 pounds.

Recent Production Numbers of Uranium Producers

Cameco CCJ has a 69.8% stake in the McArthur River mine and an 83% interest in the Key Lake mill, the world's largest high-grade uranium mine and mill. Cameco owns a 54.5% interest in Cigar Lake, which is the world’s highest-grade uranium mine.

Cameco’s share of production during the first quarter of 2025 was 6 million pounds, 3% higher than the first quarter of 2024.

Each of McArthur River/Key Lake and Cigar Lake are expected to produce 18 million pounds of uranium on a 100% basis in 2025. Cameco’s expected share from these mines is 22.4 million pounds.

BHP Group BHP produces uranium as a byproduct of its Olympic Dam mine in South Australia. BHP Group produced 783 tons of uranium in the January-March 2025 period, down 9% year over year. Year to date, BHP Group’s uranium production is 2,180 tons, down 18% year over year. In fiscal 2024, BHP Group produced 3,603 tons of uranium, up 6% year over year.

UUUU’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Energy Fuels shares have gained 12.5% so far this year against the industry’s 0.1% dip.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 13.07X, at a significant premium to the industry’s 2.74X. It has a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2025 loss is pegged at 28 cents per share. However, the bottom-line estimate for 2026 is pegged at earnings of six cents per share.

The EPS estimates for 2025 have moved down over the past 60 days, while the estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

