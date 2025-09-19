Will Emerging Markets Drive the Next Leg of Growth for Diageo?

Diageo Plc’s DEO fiscal 2025 results underscored the diverging fortunes of its portfolio across developed and emerging markets. While overall organic sales rose 1.7%, growth was disproportionately supported by emerging economies, wherein both volume and price/mix trends were positive. In regions such as India, Diageo continued to benefit from consumer premiumization, particularly in the prestige and above whisky segment, aided by smaller pack sizes and the potential tailwind of the U.K.-India Free Trade Agreement.



Africa also delivered organic net sales growth across all markets, led by Ghana, while Latin America and the Caribbean saw improving conditions in Brazil and premiumization-led growth in Mexico. These gains reflect Diageo’s strategic intent to expand its footprint in high-growth, middle-class-driven markets.



In contrast, developed markets painted a more subdued picture. North America saw volume declines despite modest net sales growth, as pressured consumer wallets weighed on discretionary spending. Europe also experienced softer volumes amid macroeconomic uncertainty and downtrading in certain categories, with price/mix gains from Guinness offsetting weakness elsewhere. Together, these trends highlight how mature markets are being shaped by moderation and cautious consumer behavior, while emerging markets provide a stronger demand runway.



Diageo’s plans to deepen its presence in emerging regions remain central to its growth strategy. Targeted investments, localised marketing activations and portfolio innovation are expected to sustain momentum in these geographies. With demographic tailwinds and rising premium spirits consumption, emerging markets can serve as the company’s key growth engine, offsetting near-term pressures in its core developed markets.

Diageo’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 22.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry’s decline of 7.4% and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s growth of 2.9%. The stock also lagged the S&P 500’s 13.3% rally in the same period.

DEO Stock's YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is DEO a Value Play Stock?

Diageo currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.23X, higher than the industry average of 13.95X and below the S&P 500’s average of 23.32X. This valuation positions the stock at a premium relative to both its direct peers and the broader market.

Diageo P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

