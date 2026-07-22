Will e.l.f. Beauty's Skin Care Portfolio Lead the Next Leg Up?

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF is building a larger presence in skin care through e.l.f. SKIN, Naturium and rhode. The category accounted for 23% of the company’s global consumption in fiscal 2026, up from 9% in fiscal 2023, showing that skin care has become a more meaningful part of its brand portfolio.



e.l.f. SKIN provides the foundation of this expansion. The brand generated approximately $200 million in global retail sales in fiscal 2026. Its strategy centers on offering products inspired by prestige beauty at accessible prices. Over the past five years, e.l.f. SKIN has advanced from the No. 25 mass skin care brand in the United States to No. 11.



Despite that progress, the brand held only about 2% of the mass skin care category compared with 13% for the leading brand. This gap highlights the available share opportunity, although further gains will depend on continued product innovation and consumer adoption.



Naturium adds another established growth platform. The brand delivered nearly $250 million in global retail sales in fiscal 2026, roughly double its pre-acquisition level. It was also the fastest-growing brand among the top 50 skin care brands during the fourth quarter. Rhode brings additional scale and momentum. On a pro forma annualized basis, the brand generated more than $500 million in global retail sales and approximately $390 million in net sales in fiscal 2026, with net sales increasing more than 80% year over year.



Together, the three brands give e.l.f. Beauty exposure across different skin care segments. The next leg of growth will depend on whether e.l.f. SKIN can keep gaining share while Naturium and rhode maintain their current pace.

ELF Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have jumped 20.6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 10.9%.

ELF Price Performance Versus Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, e.l.f. Beauty trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, above the industry’s average of 19.48.

ELF Valuation Compared to Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 5.8% and 9.9%, respectively.

Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, a major food wholesaler serving grocery retailers, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share suggests a year-over-year increase of 254.9% and 21.4%, respectively. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, a leading global prestige beauty company with a diversified portfolio of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care brands, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies’ current and next fiscal-year EPS calls for a year-over-year jump of 59.6% and 31.7%, respectively. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.1%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA, a maker of refrigerated prepared foods for retail and foodservice, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mama's Creations’ current and next fiscal-year EPS suggests growth of 73.3% and 46.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.

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e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.