Will Eigen AI Buyout Fuel NBIS' AI Infrastructure & Revenue Potential?

To strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving AI cloud market, Nebius Group N.V. NBIS inked an agreement to acquire Eigen AI for approximately $643 million, split between cash and stock. Eigen AI specializes in AI inference optimization, a process that efficiently runs trained AI models in production. By integrating Eigen AI’s optimization stack into its Token Factory platform, NBIS aims to create a vertically integrated AI inference ecosystem that combines massive compute infrastructure, advanced model optimization and enterprise-ready deployment pipelines.

This vertical integration allows Nebius to compete more directly with hyperscalers and specialized AI platforms by offering comprehensive optimization rather than just raw compute. Modern AI architectures such as Mixture-of-Experts, long-context models and sparse attention systems present complex challenges in memory use, computational efficiency and real-time routing—areas where most organizations lack deep optimization expertise. Eigen AI addresses these issues with a comprehensive approach covering post-training, fine-tuning and production inference, making advanced AI more accessible. For Nebius customers, this means faster deployment, reduced costs through improved hardware efficiency and enhanced performance with higher throughput and lower latency, while also enabling quicker adoption of new models.

Simultaneously, Eigen AI customers gain access to Nebius’s global compute infrastructure, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. The acquisition strengthens Nebius’s revenue by improving margins through less compute waste, allowing more competitive pricing to attract cost-sensitive AI startups and increasing usage as better performance meets lower costs. It also promotes enterprise adoption by bolstering Nebius’s ability to deliver production-grade inference for high-value use cases, such as chatbots, AI copilots and real-time analytics.

Nebius is positioning itself to become a key enabler of production AI. In February 2026, it acquired Tavily to add agentic search capabilities to its AI cloud, enhancing the Nebius Token Factory with real-time web access for enterprise AI agents.

Are Competitors Outpacing NBIS With Smarter M&A Strategies?

CoreWeave CRWV is on an acquisition spree to supplement inorganic growth. In October 2025, it agreed to acquire Marimo Inc., maker of an AI-native Python notebook, strengthening its AI development infrastructure. This follows earlier acquisitions like Monolith AI Limited, OpenPipe and Weights & Biases. However, its planned $9 billion acquisition of Core Scientific was scrapped after stakeholder pushback. CRWV expects wider adoption of its proprietary cloud stack to drive a growing stream of higher-margin revenue over time. By monetizing its platform both within its own data centers and externally through third-party licensing, the company is significantly expanding its total addressable market.

AI integration across Amazon’s AMZN ecosystem is driving efficiency gains and new revenue streams, with AWS leading in generative AI services for enterprises. Heavy investments in AI infrastructure and talent strengthen its competitive moat and support higher engagement, operational efficiency and margins. In April, Amazon agreed to acquire Globalstar for about $11.6 billion, enabling its Project Kuiper (LEO network) to add direct-to-device services that extend voice, text and data beyond traditional cellular coverage. Amazon and Apple partnered to use Amazon’s LEO satellite network to enable supported iPhones and Apple Watches to send emergency texts, messages and roadside assistance requests beyond cellular coverage.

NBIS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Nebius have gained 110.8% year to date compared with the Internet – Software and Services industry’s growth of 4.7%.



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In terms of price/book, NBIS’ shares are trading at 9.67X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 3.88X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBIS’ 2026 earnings has seen a downward revision over the past 60 days.



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NBIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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