Will EchoStar's Collaboration With Connected Boost SATS Stock?

EchoStar Corporation SATS recently inked a three-year agreement with Connected – a startup focused on providing universal narrowband connectivity from space. Per the deal, SATS will supply its modern EM2050 modules to Connected. The initiative augments Connected’s product portfolio by integrating direct-to-device satellite communications.



By reducing the dependency on extensive ground infrastructure, this partnership ensures increased reliability and performance in the most isolated regions, leveraging EchoStar's geostationary satellite network. The partnership has developed Connected One, also known as "Ultimate Safety Companion," a state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) solution designed to bridge connectivity gaps in areas that lack traditional network coverage. Connected One is a compact and portable device that is specifically engineered to turn any smartphone into a satellite-enabled communication tool. Its innovative capability empowers users to stay connected or request emergency assistance from anywhere without spending much on handsets or complex technology.



EchoStar Mobile's EM2050 modules, which leverage LoRa technology and operate over the licensed S-band spectrum, form an integral part of Connected One. The integration of this technology allows for more reliable, real-time communication and location tracking, which are essential in remote areas. Also, by utilizing SATS’ geostationary satellite, EchoStar XXI, Connected One offers robust coverage across Europe. Plans are underway to extend this service to the United States by late 2024, allowing even more users to benefit from reliable off-grid communication.

Key Features of SATS’ Connected One

Connected One allows users to activate emergency alerts with a single press of a button. This feature is crucial in emergencies as it sends the user's location to designated contacts, ensuring swift assistance when needed. The device connects seamlessly to smartphones via Bluetooth, facilitating custom satellite messaging in the absence of cellular networks.



Connected One offers real-time location tracking, updating users’ whereabouts every 30 minutes on interactive maps. This capability is managed through the user-friendly 'One Companion' app, ensuring the safety and security of its customers. The collaboration between Connected and EchoStar Mobile is poised to further expand its offerings. Plans to introduce bi-directional messaging will enable seamless SMS-based replies, enhancing the user experience and making communication even more accessible.

Will the Strategic Alliance Fuel SATS’ Growth Prospects?

By merging Connected's IoT solutions with EchoStar's satellite technology, the companies are poised to revolutionize personal connectivity in remote areas. This joint effort will not only overcome traditional communication barriers but also set new standards for safety and reliability in connectivity.



With the increasing adoption of SATS’ advanced technology, the company is likely to witness a top-line expansion in the upcoming quarters, further strengthening its foothold in the satellite and communications industry. Healthy revenue growth is expected to boost the stock.

SATS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

At present, EchoStar has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have gained 64.6% against the sub-industry’s decline of 4.3% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

