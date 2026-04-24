Will DXCM's G7 Uptake Continue to Drive Top-line Growth in Q1?

DexCom, Inc. DXCM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.62%.

Let us check out the factors that might have shaped DXCM’s performance prior to the announcement.

DXCM’s Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion, indicating an increase of 13.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 47 cents, indicating growth 46.9% year over year.

For the first quarter of 2026, DexCom expects sustained strong sensor uptake, building on fourth-quarter momentum and reflecting stable utilization despite intensifying competition.

Factors to Note Before DXCM’s Q1 Earnings Report

DexCom’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to reflect continued solid growth, supported by strong demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices and ongoing product innovation, though unfavorable mix and investment pressures may weigh on margins.

The company exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with 13% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by robust new patient additions and improving sell-through trends that strengthened through the period. This momentum likely carried into the first quarter, aided by sustained adoption across core diabetes populations and increasing physician awareness.

However, pricing mix, particularly from expanding international markets and greater penetration into pharmacy channels, might have created a modest drag on overall revenue growth.

A key catalyst remains the rollout of DexCom’s G7 15-day system. Early feedback has been positive, with users benefiting from longer wear time, improved accuracy and enhanced reliability. While the financial contribution is likely still ramping, the product should have supported volume growth and early margin expansion in the first quarter. The easing of prior sensor deployment issues and improved supply-chain execution are expected to have bolstered utilization and retention trends.

Geographically, U.S. growth is expected to have remained steady, driven by continued penetration in type 1 and insulin-intensive type 2 patients, along with gradual uptake in basal and non-insulin populations. International markets are likely to have been strong, delivering robust growth due to expanding reimbursement, particularly across key European regions.

Stelo, DexCom’s over-the-counter CGM offering, should have contributed modestly, while serving as an entry point for broader adoption over time.

On the profitability front, gross margin expansion likely continued, supported by freight normalization and manufacturing efficiencies, although increased investments, particularly in capacity expansion and innovation, might have tempered operating margin gains.

DexCom, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DexCom, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DexCom, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model dose not conclusively predicts an earnings beat for DexCom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical product stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Microbot Medical MBOT has an Earnings ESP of +8.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

MBOT’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 7.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBOT’s first-quarter loss per share implies no change from the year-ago reported figure.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 2.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC’s first-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 4.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX’s first-quarter EPS calls for a gain 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.