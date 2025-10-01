Will Dollar Tree's Strategic Initiatives and Store Expansions Aid?

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR has been making smart moves to enrich shoppers’ experience and bolster growth. The company’s strategic initiatives, including its ongoing store conversions and expansions, have successfully boosted same-store sales (comps) by attracting more customers and increasing average spending.



The company is experiencing broad-based performance across categories, with comps up 6.7% for consumables and 6.1% for discretionary during the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Strength in electronics, hardware, and lawn and garden aided robust mix in the quarter while DLTR gains in dollar and unit market share accelerated. Gains were backed by seasonal items, party, balloons and personal objects as customers find more items through its expanded assortment.



The company added 2.4 million new customers at the end of the fiscal second quarter on a trailing 12-month basis and the number of customers who visit a Dollar Tree store three or more times in a month or more increased 11% in the second quarter, up from 9% seen in the previous quarter. DLTR’s progress on optimizing its store portfolio through store openings, renovations, re-banners and closings bodes well. In the fiscal second quarter, the company opened 106 Dollar Tree stores and converted nearly 585 stores to the 3.0 multi-price format.



The company’s 3.0 stores are either new or converted stores that offer expanded multi-price assortments. The 3.0 portfolio has been outperforming its other store formats in higher traffic, ticket, comps and discretionary mix. DLTR is on track to have about half of its store base converted by year end. Such initiatives are anticipated to continue to boost comps and overall profitability.



Dollar Tree is benefiting from its expansion efforts, driven by steady store openings and continued investments in distribution centers, which have been supporting revenue growth. Dollar Tree’s partnership with Uber Eats, which reflects its strategic move to meet customers’ needs and facilitate the way they want to shop, appears encouraging. Hence, DLTR appears well-poised for long-term growth, supported by strategic transformation, solid execution and financial resilience.

Dollar Tree’s Peers: Briefing Their Strategies

Ross Stores, Inc.’s ROST marketing efforts emphasize its off-price model and consistent value through digital channels, traditional advertising and store expansion to reinforce its position as a leading off-price retailer. Ross Stores has focused on its store expansion over the years. Furthermore, the company’s efforts to expand its base include increasing penetration in both existing and new markets. Hence, Ross Stores aims to attract and retain a diverse customer base seeking high-quality merchandise at affordable prices.



The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX reinforces its position as a key value retailer by delivering a strong proposition that blends brand, fashion, quality and price across the global markets. TJX drives its expansion by increasing its store base in existing and new markets, leveraging its global scale and off-price model to offer fresh, branded merchandise at unmatched value. As part of its expansion strategy, TJX has been broadening its international footprint.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL executes its store-expansion strategy effectively, remaining on track to open 100 net new stores in fiscal 2025. Burlington’s off-price model continues to resonate with value-conscious shoppers, supported by stronger baskets, higher average unit sales and broad-based category performance. BURL’s 2.0 strategy is showing clear results, with store upgrades and merchandising enhancements driving higher customer engagement and sales productivity.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

