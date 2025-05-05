Will DOGE Still Send Out Stimulus Checks After Elon Musk Steps Back? An Expert Weighs In

The idea that the federal government should give American taxpayers $5,000 stimulus checks resulting from the savings the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has accomplished seems to have started with a post on X from Azoria investment firm CEO James Fishback, when he suggested that there should be a DOGE dividend for American taxpayers, Newsweek reported. Soon after, President Trump said giving some DOGE savings back to Americans was under consideration, per Newsweek.

Since then, news headlines have been teasing the idea, but at the end of March, when Musk was asked about the possibility of $5,000 stimulus checks resulting from DOGE savings, he said it was up to Congress and Trump.

Now it appears Musk’s time with the federal government is winding down, per Fox News. The outlet reported that special government employees are permitted to work for the federal government for only 130 days, which Musk will hit on May 30. And Musk himself has said he will be stepping back from his role.

As he prepares for departure, it begs the question, will DOGE still send out stimulus checks after Musk leaves the department?

Should Americans Expect DOGE Stimulus Checks?

Andrew Lokenauth, money expert and owner of Fluent in Finance, said that from his experience analyzing government transitions, he’s seen pending initiatives continue about 75% of the time when leadership changes. But he pointed out that the big problem is that DOGE stimulus checks weren’t actually formalized. They were just talked about.

And even if the stimulus checks were approved, it wouldn’t matter whether Musk was still head of DOGE or not. Lokenauth said that department heads have much less power over disbursements than most people might believe, and once the money is allocated, it’s basically as good as done.

“The department head can influence implementation details and timing — I’d estimate they control maybe 15% to 20% of the process, but Congress and the Treasury handle the heavy lifting,” he said. “But since DOGE hasn’t even started formal stimulus planning, there’s nothing concrete to continue or cancel … there’s no legal framework, no congressional approval and no actual funding source.”

As USA Today reported, no new details on a possible DOGE stimulus check have been reported by the Trump administration. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether stimulus checks will actually be heading Americans’ way — with or without Musk at the helm of DOGE.

