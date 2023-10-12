'Will Do:' Elon Musk Teases Return To Joe Rogan's Podcast For 4th Time After Chatter On Civilizational Collapse

Elon Musk may make a fourth appearance on Joe Rogan‘s Spotify podcast, sparking excitement among fans. The tease came after an interesting exchange on X, where a snippet from one of Rogan’s podcasts raised thought-provoking ideas.

What Happened: In the podcast clip, Rogan discusses a concept shared by Douglas Murray, a conservative British author and commentator. It revolves around the phenomenon of civilizations becoming increasingly fixated on gender as they near their end.

“He [Murray] said, one of the things that happens at the end of civilizations is they become obsessed with gender. It’s a thing that happens where men start becoming women, women start becoming men, and it becomes like a big focus, like cross-dressing and all this stuff becomes a big point of focus … He goes, It seems to be that they’re dissolving all boundaries and all norms and all societal structure. And that’s a part of it, is like gender roles,” Rogan says.

Musk chipped in, saying: “Yeah, happened a lot in mid to late stage Rome, notably after conquering Greece. No mention before, I believe.”

“Seems to be a function of extended victory – when a civilization has been winning for too long, it gets complacent and entitled,” he added.

The conversation took a turn when a user, Dezmond Oliver, urged Musk to return to Rogan’s podcast. Musk’s simple response was, “Will do.”

Will do

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2023

See Also: 10 Best Stocks For Long-Term Investment

Why It Matters: The significance of this potential podcast appearance lies in Musk’s infrequent interactions with mainstream media, which he often criticizes.

His previous appearances on Rogan’s podcast sparked significant attention, notably the first in 2018 when he took a puff of a joint while discussing Tesla and the challenges of running the company. The video interview has garnered over 68 million views on YouTube. Musk faced backlash from Tesla employees and even claimed to have undergone “random” drug tests to prove he was not an addict.

During his second appearance in 2020, Musk delved into Neuralink, a company working on brain-computer interfaces that aims to integrate humans with AI through brain-implanted processors. However, it is also facing controversy regarding animal testing ethics, which remains unresolved.

The third appearance in 2021 focused on SpaceX and the memorable Cybertruck window mishap.

Since then, Musk has made headlines with his $44-billion Twitter takeover and Tesla’s domination in the EV market. Still, his musings on the potential collapse of civilization, reminiscent of ancient Rome, have kept the internet buzzing.

Musk’s recent agreement with Rogan about the connection between societal gender norms and a civilization’s health extends his history of provocative remarks on related topics.

Rogan himself has come recently to Musk’s defense, saying he does not buy that the Tesla CEO has become a right-winger.

Read Next: Top 5 Most Voted Queries: Tesla Investors Seek Answers From Musk-Led Company Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.