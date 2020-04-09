Will Disney Usurp Netflix

Disney+ DIS surpassed 50 million subscribers this week, just 5 months after its launch. DIS shares jumped 7% when the news was released after-hours Wednesday. The number of Disney+ subscribers grew by more than 22 million in just 2 months. A lot of this can be attributed to its international expansion in late March.

The quarantines mandated across the globe is no doubt boosting subscription growth. Netflix was launched in 2007 and didn’t reach 50 million till 2014, granted Netflix was the streaming pioneer.

Netflix NFLX is still the clear video streaming king with 167 million paid subscribers, but Disney is hot in its tail. Netflix’s subscription growth is primarily international now, and Disney threatens its global expansion.

Disney also owns Hulu which has over 30 million paid subscribers and is anticipating a worldwide rollout in 2021.

Look for Netflix’s Q1 earnings release on April 21st for indications of international competitive success.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.