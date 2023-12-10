Will Direct Indexing Soon be a Household Term?

Thanks mainly to a blend of enhanced technology, lower trading costs, and a growing appetite for personalized investment strategies, direct indexing may become a term as common with investors as mutual funds and ETFs. A recent article in USA Today highlights this trend, and when a broadly read news source such as this writes about a subject, it’s usually a clear sign it has begun to resonate with the masses.

So, what is driving this surge in popularity? The answer lies in the convergence of investor preferences and improved platform capabilities. While investors are always keen on the potential for total return, they also seek flexibility, cost efficiency, and favorable tax treatment—benefits that direct indexing is uniquely positioned to provide.

Direct indexing allows investors to tailor their holdings to reflect personal values or strategic preferences, such as ESG considerations or specific sector exposures. Moreover, the tax optimization potential of direct indexing allows for more efficient management of capital gains taxes, a feature particularly attractive to savvy investors looking to maximize their after-tax returns.

As direct indexing becomes more widely adopted by advisors and platforms, we’ll watch with interest to see if this investment approach moves from the domain of the affluent and the institutional to the everyday investor.

Finsum: Direct indexing's spread to lower account balances could make it as popular a product type as mutual funds and ETFs.

