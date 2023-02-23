Will DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.27 per share, which is a change of +285.71% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, four estimates have moved higher for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. while one has gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 140.82%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $1.59 per share represents a change of +69.15% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, eight estimates have moved up for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 748.78% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. shares have added 19.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

