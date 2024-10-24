Will the Deployment of AI-Driven Wi-Fi 7 at COTA Benefit COMM Stock?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently announced that its RUCKUS Networks has successfully deployed a cutting-edge AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 solution at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) racetrack in Texas. This positions it as the first racetrack to utilize this solution with Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) technology. The deployment is aimed at significantly reducing interference and enhancing network performance, setting a new standard in connectivity.

What COMM Brings to the Table?

The comprehensive upgrade includes installing indoor and outdoor RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 access points equipped with AFC technology, ICX switches, virtual SmartZone controllers and RUCKUS AI.



Integrated seamlessly with RUCKUS wireless access points, the state-of-the-art ICX switches simplify network set-up and management, enhance security, minimize troubleshooting and make upgrades easy. The RUCKUS AI platform, coupled with the Melissa AI-driven virtual network assistant, provides enhanced network efficiency and service assurance. Further, the virtual SmartZone controllers enable service providers and enterprises to smoothly elevate their WLAN deployment.



As sports fans increasingly demand faster and more reliable wireless connections, this deployment responds to those expectations effectively. The RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 system upgrade encompasses all areas of the racetrack, including fan zones, critical race operations, media facilities and vendor areas, providing remarkable speed, capacity and responsiveness. This advanced solution enhances speed and reliability and is expected to alleviate pressure on COTA’s IT team, marking a significant improvement in event execution.

Will This Expansion Aid COMM’s Prospects?

With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicated to developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology. The company’s portfolio of solutions has been specifically designed to help global service providers efficiently deploy fiber networks.



Recently, the company expanded its AI-driven RUCKUS One platform, with the launch of RUCKUS Edge, a new service delivery platform. RUCKUS Edge, built on the RUCKUS One cloud platform, utilizes the latter’s service catalog to provide a scalable and flexible solution for edge network deployment. By combining cloud orchestration with an edge appliance, this solution ensures a centralized, cloud-based control while enhancing performance and flexibility at the network edge.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for CommScope’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

COMM’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of CommScope have gained 159.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CommScope currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

