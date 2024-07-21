Will Delta Air Lines Stock See Higher Levels After An Upbeat Q2?

Delta (NYSE: DAL) reported its Q2 results last week, with revenues aligning and earnings exceeding our estimates. The company reported adjusted revenue of $15.45 billion and earnings of $2.36 on a per share and adjusted basis, compared to our estimates of $15.45 billion and $2.32, respectively. In this note, we discuss Delta’s stock performance, some key takeaways from its recent results, and its valuation.

Looking at stock returns, DAL has shown gains of 15% from levels of $40 in early January 2021 to around $45 now, vs. an increase of about 50% for the S&P 500 over this roughly three-year period. However, the increase in DAL stock has been far from consistent. Returns for the stock were -3% in 2021, -16% in 2022, and 22% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 24% in 2023 — indicating that DAL underperformed the S&P in 2021 and 2023.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and elevated interest rates, could DAL face a similar situation as it did in 2021 and 2023 and underperform the S&P over the next 12 months — or will it see a strong jump? From a valuation perspective, DAL stock looks like it has some more room for growth. We estimate Delta’s Valuation to be $54 per share, reflecting over 15% upside from its current levels of $46. Our forecast is based on a little over 8x P/E multiple for DAL and expected earnings of $6.43 on a per-share and adjusted basis for the full year 2024.

Delta’s revenue of $15.45 billion (adjusted) in Q2 was up 5% y-o-y, driven by an 8% rise in the total available seat miles. The passenger revenue per available seat mile was down 3% due to lower yield and a 100 bps decline in the load factor to 87%. The company saw its adjusted operating margin contract to 14.7% from 17.1% in the prior year quarter. This can be attributed to higher fuel expenses, which surged 12% y-o-y to $2.8 billion. This weighed on the company’s bottom line, which stood at $2.36 on an adjusted basis, versus $2.68 in the prior-year quarter.

The company expects its Q3 revenues to rise between 2% and 4%, and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.70 and $2.00, compared to the consensus estimates of 6% and $2.05, respectively. Overall, Delta navigated well in Q2, with upbeat earnings. However, its guidance for the current quarter looks bleak. Still, we think that DAL stock has more room for growth after seeing a 6% rise in a week.

While DAL stock looks like it can see higher levels, it is helpful to see how Delta Air Lines’ Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other valuable comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Returns Jul 2024

MTD [1] 2024

YTD [1] 2017-24

Total [2] DAL Return -4% 14% -7% S&P 500 Return 2% 17% 150% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio 1% 8% 665%

[1] Returns as of 7/17/2024

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

