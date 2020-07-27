Will Delayed Orders Hurt Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Q2 Earnings?

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO is slated to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 30, after the closing bell.

In the last-reported quarter, the company’s loss per share (EPS) of 44 cents was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.7%. Moreover, its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters matched the same once. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was not available for the second quarter of 2019. The trailing four-quarter average surprise was 13.65%.

Let's see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Factors at Play

Over the past few months, many customers have delayed orders. In each month of the second quarter, with other things remaining almost the same, the company is expected to have faced order delays.

However, sales are expected to have been boosted by the company’s recent efforts to growvirtual connectivity with customers and to reduce costs. In this regard, the company has implemented a virtual selling strategy of late, which enables it to continue engaging with current and prospective customers without the need for in-person interaction. This allows the sales and marketing team to sell its exoskeleton solutions in both medical and industrial settings. This might have lifted sales in the second quarter.

In late June, the company received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for use with patients with acquired brain injury (ABI). Although launched toward the end of the second quarter, this too should have contributed to the company’s quarterly top line post commercialization.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $1.85 million, suggesting 43.2% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line stands at loss per share of 51 cents, indicating an improvement of 15% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates. However, this is not the case here as you can see:

Earnings ESP: Ekso Bionics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a few medical stocks with the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART has an Earnings ESP of +20.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +6.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH or LabCorp has an Earnings ESP of +134.19% and a Zacks Rank #2.

