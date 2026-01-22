Will Declining ATS Revenues Hinder Celestica's Q4 Earnings?

Celestica, Inc. CLS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 28. In the to-be-reported quarter, the company is likely to have recorded lower revenues from the Advanced Technology Solutions segment owing to soft demand in some end markets and macroeconomic headwinds.

Factors at Play

The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment primarily focuses on aerospace and defense (A&D), Industrial, HealthTech and Capital Equipment businesses, which include semiconductor and display verticals.



The company is experiencing weakness in the ATS segment. Elevated inventory levels in the Industrial end markets are primarily hindering net sales growth in this segment. Although demand has stabilized, macroeconomic challenges remain headwinds. Demand in the semiconductor capital equipment market remains soft. Foundries also constrained spending on capacity buildup due to a clouded outlook in the future demand stemming from tariff and trade-related uncertainty.



Celestica has been actively reshaping its portfolio for aerospace and defense markets. This is impacting revenues in the near term but is expected to drive profitability in the long run. Weaknesses in the capital equipment, aerospace and defense market are expected to be partially offset by healthy traction in the healthtech portfolio.

Overall Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATS revenues is pegged at $789.68 million, indicating a decline from $805.8 million a year ago. Net income is projected at $42.41 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenue is pegged at $3.45 billion, indicating 35.46% year over year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $1.73 per share, indicating growth from $1.11 in the year-earlier quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Celestica for the fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Celestica currently has an ESP of 0.00% with a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

