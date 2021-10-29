Will Decline in AUM Dampen Franklin's (BEN) Q4 Earnings?

Franklin Resources BEN is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter and 2021 results, before the opening bell, on Nov 1. The company’s results are anticipated to reflect year-over-year increases in earnings and revenues.

In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s results displayed revenue growth, with support from a solid rise in assets under management (AUM). However, a rise in expenses and net outflows were the offsetting factors.

Franklin beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, the average surprise being 3.91%.

Prior to the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release, the company is witnessing downward estimate revision, reflecting analysts’ bearish sentiments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 1.2% downward to 86 cents over the past month. Nonetheless, the figure suggests year-over-year growth of 53.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $2.1 billion indicates a year-over-year jump of 24.4%.

In late September, Franklin announced the acquisition of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC (OSAM), a preeminent quantitative asset management firm, thereby, bulking up its offerings in the separately-managed account space. The transaction, subject to customary closing norms, is anticipated to close in fourth-quarter calendar-year 2021.

Through the acquisition, the company will leverage OSAM’s factor-based investment management and custom indexing solution capabilities via the latter’s popular flagship Canvas platform.

Factors to Note

Normalized Markets: The performance of equity markets was mixed in the September-end quarter. The S&P rallied 0.6%, with positive returns in July (+2.4%) and August (+3.0%), followed by a major drawdown in September (-4.7%). Moreover, during the quarter MSCI EAFE — the index measuring international equity performance — depreciated 0.45% sequentially. This is expected to have impacted the California-based asset manager’s quarterly performance to a large extent.

Lower AUM: Franklin reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.5 trillion as of Sep 30, 2021. It is likely to have witnessed net outflows on a combined basis, having recorded modest inflows in fixed income products, partly offset by outflows in equities during the to-be-reported quarter. Due to relatively low volatility and market normalization, the company’s results will likely reflect a decrease in AUM on overall outflows and modest client activities. Also, foreign exchange is likely to have been a headwind as dollar strengthened against other notable currencies.

Controlled Expenses: Following the addition of Legg Mason, Franklin has been on track to realize the gross synergies. The company anticipates to realize $150 million each in expense reductions related to the merger in fiscal 2021. However, expenses are likely to have flared up on higher AUM-driven costs and non-recurring costs from fund launches.

Let’s have a look at what our quantitative model predicts:

Franklin does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Franklin is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

