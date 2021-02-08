Will Debt Bury the Markets?
In this week’s market update, XTB’s Chief Market Analyst discusses what the weak NFP report could mean for the markets, whether record debt levels are a cause for concern, and more.
Watch this video to learn:
- Weak NFP report and what it means for markets?
- Record debt levels – is this a concern?
- USD comeback – has it been stopped?
- Commodities – OIL and Silver
Other top news this week include:
- Draghi as the next prime minister in Italy
- US tech stocks are solid but expensive
- The end of short-squeeze frenzy on the US stock market
- No inflation pressure in Europe
- BoE attempts to reverse markets’ bias towards negative interest rates implementation
