Will Debt Bury the Markets?

FXEmpire.com -

In this week’s market update, XTB’s Chief Market Analyst discusses what the weak NFP report could mean for the markets, whether record debt levels are a cause for concern, and more.

Watch this video to learn:

Weak NFP report and what it means for markets?

Record debt levels – is this a concern?

USD comeback – has it been stopped?

Commodities – OIL and Silver

Other top news this week include:

Draghi as the next prime minister in Italy

US tech stocks are solid but expensive

The end of short-squeeze frenzy on the US stock market

No inflation pressure in Europe

BoE attempts to reverse markets’ bias towards negative interest rates implementation

Don’s miss our latest market update:

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.