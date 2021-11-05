Will DaVita Stock Rebound After A 10% Fall In A Month?

The stock price of DaVita Healthcare (NYSE: DVA), a medical services company providing kidney dialysis services, has seen a fall of 7% last week, while it is down 10% in a month. The company recently announced its Q3 results with revenue of $2.9 billion, in-line with the consensus estimates. However, its earnings of $2.36 on a per share and adjusted basis was comfortably above the $2.25 consensus estimate. The company’s management stated that total U.S. dialysis treatments were down 2.5% (y-o-y) to around 94.5K in Q3. The earnings growth was driven by better operating margins, amid lower G&A expenses. DaVita also lowered its full-year 2021 earnings outlook to $8.97, compared to its prior guidance of $9.10, at mid-point of its guided range, and that appears to have not boded well with the investors.

Separately, the U.S. FTC recently imposed restrictions on DaVita’s expansion in Utah. DaVita had proposed acquisition of the University of Utah Health’s dialysis clinics. There were allegations that such a move will reduce competition in the Provo, Utah market. The FTC has now directed DaVita to divest three Provo-area dialysis clinics to Sanderling Renal Services. Note that DaVita and the University of Utah manage seven out of eight outpatient dialysis services in the greater Provo, Utah area. DaVita currently provides dialysis services at 2,822 centers in the U.S.

But now that DVA stock has seen a 10% fall over the last month or so, will it continue its downward trajectory, or is a rise imminent? Going by historical performance, there is still a strong chance of a rise in DVA stock over the next month. Out of 126 instances in the last ten years that DVA stock saw a twenty-one day fall of 10% or more, 100 of them resulted in DVA stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 100 out of 126, or about a 79% chance of a rise in DVA stock over the coming month, implying that the stock may continue to gain in the near term. See our analysis on DaVita Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

While DVA stock may rebound, it is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Check out DaVita Stock Comparison With Peers to see how DVA stock compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last ten years data

After moving -7.5% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 61% of the occasions.

After moving -5.8% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 63% of the occasions

After moving -9.9% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 79% of the occasions.

DaVita (DVA) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: CYH highest at 19.2%; DVA lowest at -7.5%

Ten-Day Return: CYH highest at 21.5%; DVA lowest at -5.8%

Twenty-One Day Return: CYH highest at 5.5%; UHS lowest at -10.0%

