Will Cutera (CUTR) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on Cutera (CUTR), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of laser skin treatments, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Cutera, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.07 per share, which is a change of +130.43% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cutera has increased 62.96% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.31 per share represents a change of +188.57% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Cutera, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 123.33%.

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Cutera currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

While strong estimate revisions for Cutera have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 27.8% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

