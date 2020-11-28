Will Curaleaf Hit $1 Billion in Revenue by 2022?

Can No. 1 make it to $1 billion?

That's a big question for Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) investors. The company is the top dispensary operator in the U.S., and is sitting in front of a $1 billion annual revenue opportunity, or so its bulls think.

Not everyone shares this optimism, however, as you'll see in this video segment from Motley Fool Live. Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina Jurney and longtime Motley Fool contributor Eric Volkman discuss the company's chances of joining the $1 billion club in the very near future. This video was recorded on Oct. 20.

Corinne Cardina: Another big one is Curaleaf. So it has the most dispensary locations of any U.S. multi-state operator.

Eric Volkman: Yes, they're number one.

Cardina: We think that this one could eventually reach a billion dollars in revenue, if not by 2021, probably by 2022. What do you think about Curaleaf?

Volkman: That sounds a little optimistic to me.

Again, this is a market that's full of potential -- yes, true. But again, it's not a company like Uber. People need to go from place to place in this giant country, they need rides. Once in a while they don't have a car, they don't have access to a car, they get an Uber, whatever.

Not everybody in the U.S. wants to consume marijuana, it's a big niche, granted, but it's a niche.

Curaleaf has a big and growing presence since it's in almost every conceivable legalized state. Does that make a potentially billion-dollar company? I'm not sure, they could eventually. If they keep going at the pace they've been going lately, I'm looking at the past two or three years, and we get a reasonable amount of legalization, if not full federal legalization, at least four, five, six, seven new states coming onboard and legalizing at least recreational marijuana.

Yeah, it's possible, I don't see that happening in the next year or two. I would see that more as a long-term thing, four or five years optimistically.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.