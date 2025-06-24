Will CRWV's Platform Upgrades Help it Take the Lead in the AI Race?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV is rolling out cutting-edge offerings, optimized for AI model training and inference workloads, providing Infrastructure-as-a-Service along with specialized cloud software and services that offer a distinct competitive edge. Management expects AI to drive $20 trillion in global economic impact by 2030, with the total addressable market (TAM) growing to $400 billion by 2028. To capitalize on this growth and reach a broader customer base, CoreWeave has developed technological upgrades to scale its platform.



Recently, the company launched three new AI cloud software products to help customers build, test and run AI faster. This is the first software rollout since CoreWeave acquired Weights & Biases in May 2025. These product refreshes are Mission Control Integration that helps AI teams spot and fix training issues fast by linking system problems to training runs, W&B Inference that lets developers easily test top open-source AI models using CoreWeave’s cloud and Weave Online Evaluations giving real-time feedback on how AI agents perform in production, helping improve quality over time.



CRWV’s rapid adoption of the latest technology provides it with a strong edge. It was the first to deliver NVIDIA’s H100 and H200 GPUs at scale, and the first to offer GB200 NVL72 instances, ramping up Blackwell revenues in the first quarter. It has also introduced next-gen AI Object Storage, designed for intensive AI training and inference. When combined with its Kubernetes services, it offers top AI customers a ready-to-use, production-level setup from day one.



It remains focused on four key areas — scaling capacity, financing infrastructure, enhancing platform differentiation and expanding go-to-market capabilities. With the surging demand for advanced AI infrastructure, CoreWeave has expanded its global footprint, allowing the company to penetrate new markets, deepen collaborations with existing customers and reach a broader base of new clients.

Who are CRWV’s Key Competitors in the AI Race?

Microsoft MSFT is a dominant force in AI infrastructure through its Azure platform, supported by a vast global network of data centers. Its role in cloud computing continues to strengthen. Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI has given it a significant advantage in the AI sector. The adoption of Azure OpenAI and Copilot tools across Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform is increasing. MSFT and NVIDIA have announced new AI advancements, including NVIDIA NIM microservices in Azure AI Foundry, enhanced inference for open-source models, and serverless GPU support in Azure Container Apps. With Azure AI, Microsoft is establishing a strong foundation for the AI era, offering a wide range of models to meet diverse customer needs.



Nebius Group N.V. NBIS, based in Amsterdam, is focusing on becoming a specialized AI infrastructure company. It develops full-stack infrastructure for AI, like large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms and tools and services for developers. Like CRWV, NBIS benefits from its partnership with NVIDIA, which is also an investor in the company. It recently launched the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip capacity in Europe, boosting its global AI infrastructure and supporting AI innovation across the region. It is growing its global presence to meet the rising demand for AI infrastructure. It now has capacity in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, and added three new regions last quarter, including a key data center in Israel.

CRWV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 334.2% year to date compared with the Internet Software industry’s growth of 13.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CRWV trades at a forward price-to-sales of 10.31X, higher than the industry’s 5.68.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for 2025 has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



