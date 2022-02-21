Will Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Beat on Earnings in Q4?

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN will report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23 after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering a surprise of 75% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $611.4 million, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from strong performance of both the Nurse and Allied Staffing segment, and the Physician Staffing segment.

The consensus mark for the Nurse and Allied Staffing segment’s revenue stands at $568 million, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth, expectedly driven by an increase in the number of billable hours and professionals on assignment.

The consensus mark for the Physician Staffing segment is pegged at $19.6 million, indicating 19% year-over-year growth, likely to have been driven by growth in primary care and hospitalists, and practice specialties such as nurse practitioners.

The bottom line is expected to have benefited from a strong operating performance, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.35 per share, reflecting more than 100% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CCRN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cross Country Healthcare has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Opendoor has an expected earnings growth rate of 38.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.9%, on average. OPEN’s shares have declined 63.8% in the past year.

Nielsen NLSN has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.1%, on average. Nielsen’ shares have declined 26.7% in the past year.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Clear Channel has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.2% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average. CCO shares have surged 112.2% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.