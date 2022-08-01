Will Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Beat on Earnings in Q2?

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN will report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, with its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters and delivering a surprise of 29.2%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $741.6 million, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from strong performances by both the Nurse and Allied Staffing segment, and the Physician Staffing segment.

The consensus mark for the Nurse and Allied Staffing segment’s revenues stands at $718 million, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth, expectedly driven by an increase in professionals on assignment and volume growth.

The consensus mark for the Physician Staffing segment is pegged at $21.9 million, indicating 40.2% year-over-year growth, which is likely to have been driven by an increase in the volume of primary care physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

The bottom line is also expected to have benefited from strong operating performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.35 per share, reflecting more than 100% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cross Country Healthcare this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cross Country Healthcare has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUMN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP has an Earnings ESP of +7.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.

TuSimple has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.6% for the current year. TSP has an expected revenue growth rate of 135.8% for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCORhas an expected earnings growth rate of 18.4% for the current year. FLT also has an expected revenue growth rate of 18.4% for the current year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

