Will Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Beat on Earnings in Q1?

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN will report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering a surprise of 41.5% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $743.6 million, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from strong performance by both the Nurse and Allied Staffing segment, and the Physician Staffing segment.

The consensus mark for the Nurse and Allied Staffing segment’s revenues stands at $723 million, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth, expectedly driven by an increase in the number of billable hours and professionals on assignment.

The consensus mark for the Physician Staffing segment is pegged at $20 million, indicating 23% year-over-year growth, which is likely to have been driven by increase in volume.

The bottom line is expected to have benefited from strong operating performance, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.4 per share, reflecting more than 100% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Cross Country this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cross Country has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +26.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Opendoor Technologies has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75.54%, on average. Open’s shares have declined 65.5% in the past year.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. FLT’s shares have declined 9.9% in the past year.

